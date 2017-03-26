Weekend: Back in town to make some noise
The Findlay High School Alumni Association will present the 19th annual Alumni Musical Showcase at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the school's R.L. Heminger Auditorium, 1200 Broad Ave. Performers include the Findlay First Edition Show Choir , Voices in Perfection Freshman Show Choir , and the Hancock County Children's Choir; Celia Stockton and Steve ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb 28
|Heidi
|5
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Hot nurses (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|ptt309
|1
|Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14)
|May '14
|Life is Good
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC