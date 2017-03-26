Weekend: Back in town to make some noise

Weekend: Back in town to make some noise

The Findlay High School Alumni Association will present the 19th annual Alumni Musical Showcase at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the school's R.L. Heminger Auditorium, 1200 Broad Ave. Performers include the Findlay First Edition Show Choir , Voices in Perfection Freshman Show Choir , and the Hancock County Children's Choir; Celia Stockton and Steve ... (more)

