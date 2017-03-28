Fostoria stabbing suspect pleads not ...

Fostoria stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

One of the two teens charged in the stabbing death of 18-year-old D'Andre L. Gehring earlier this year pleaded not guilty in court today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fostoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13) Feb 28 Heidi 5
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
Working girls (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 2
Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 1
Hot nurses (Aug '14) Aug '14 ptt309 1
News Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14) May '14 Life is Good 3
See all Fostoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fostoria Forum Now

Fostoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fostoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Fostoria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC