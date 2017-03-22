Fostoria man arrested for robbing Arl...

Fostoria man arrested for robbing Arlington bank in December

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: TheCourier.com

Following a four-month investigation by area law enforcement, a Fostoria man was arrested this week for robbing a bank in Arlington late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fostoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13) Feb '17 Heidi 5
Ricky Hale (Apr '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 2
Working girls (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 2
Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16) Jun '16 Jason young 1
Hot nurses (Aug '14) Aug '14 ptt309 1
News Railroad flare used to start Fostoria blaze (May '14) May '14 Life is Good 3
See all Fostoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fostoria Forum Now

Fostoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fostoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Fostoria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC