County opens bids for ditch project
By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER Neff Construction, Bluffton, is the apparent low bidder for drainage maintenance on the Nimrod-Bright ditch, east of Findlay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Dove PERVERT (Apr '13)
|Feb 28
|Heidi
|5
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Ã°ÂŸÂ’Â” hesrt broken (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|Jason young
|4
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Just wondering (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|Adam Reed
|4
|Suspected burglar arrested shortly after incident (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|Trix
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC