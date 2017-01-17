Students honor Kinga s legacy
MARTIN LUTHER KING Jr. essay winners Elijah Kiser, left, Roberto Tovias, Ruby Ison and Mazzy Hamilton listen to remarks by Fostoria Mayor Eric Keckler after reading their essays Monday in the Fostoria Municipal courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Ã°ÂŸÂ’Â” hesrt broken (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|Jason young
|4
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Just wondering (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|Adam Reed
|4
|Suspected burglar arrested shortly after incident (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|Trix
|2
|Whos the trash in Willard, lets gossip (Aug '11)
|Mar '16
|Black mass
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC