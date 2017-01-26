Fostoria police release identity of homicide victim; two charged
Responding to a report of a fight and stabbing at 6:07 p.m., Fostoria Police Officer Cory Brian found D'Andre L. Gehring, 18, Fostoria, in the apartment complex parking lot bleeding from injuries from an unidentified weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Ã°ÂŸÂ’Â” hesrt broken (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|Jason young
|4
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Just wondering (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|Adam Reed
|4
|Suspected burglar arrested shortly after incident (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|Trix
|2
|Whos the trash in Willard, lets gossip (Aug '11)
|Mar '16
|Black mass
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC