10-Year-Old Boy Leads Fostoria Police Pursuit
When he attempted to pull over the vehicle, it took off, traveling down State Route 199 back into Fostoria at 70 miles an hour. "Almost lost control, almost made a .eadon with a semi tractor-trailer, which there are a lot of semi tractor-trailers on U.S. 23 in Fostoria," says Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno.
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Ã°ÂŸÂ’Â” hesrt broken (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|Jason young
|4
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Just wondering (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|Adam Reed
|4
|Suspected burglar arrested shortly after incident (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|Trix
|2
|Whos the trash in Willard, lets gossip (Aug '11)
|Mar '16
|Black mass
|10
