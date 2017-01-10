10-year-old boy drives to store, lead...

10-year-old boy drives to store, leads officer on chase, police say

FOSTORIA, Ohio - An erratic, speeding driver who led an Ohio officer on a brief pursuit turned out to be a 10-year-old boy who took his parents' car without permission and drove 11 miles to a nearby city to shop at a convenience store, police said.

