Two escaped stuck car just before freight train arrived
Two people were able to escape a stuck car before it was hit by a freight train Friday night on Ohio 18, west of Fostoria, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Ã°ÂŸÂ’Â” hesrt broken (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|Jason young
|4
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Just wondering (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|Adam Reed
|4
|Suspected burglar arrested shortly after incident (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|Trix
|2
|Whos the trash in Willard, lets gossip (Aug '11)
|Mar '16
|Black mass
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC