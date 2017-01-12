Two escaped stuck car just before fre...

Two escaped stuck car just before freight train arrived

Monday Dec 26

Two people were able to escape a stuck car before it was hit by a freight train Friday night on Ohio 18, west of Fostoria, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office reported.

