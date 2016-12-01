A wise Buckeye's messagePosted on Thu. Dec 1st, 2016
Joel Penton, a graduate of The Ohio State University and a college football national champion, shared an inspirational message with students at St. Wendelin Catholic School in Fostoria this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Hale (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Ã°ÂŸÂ’Â” hesrt broken (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|Jason young
|4
|Working girls (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|2
|Jason young / Holmes (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Jason young
|1
|Just wondering (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|Adam Reed
|4
|Suspected burglar arrested shortly after incident (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|Trix
|2
|Whos the trash in Willard, lets gossip (Aug '11)
|Mar '16
|Black mass
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC