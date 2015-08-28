Lapeer County Mounted Unit working Saturday to help woman repair farm
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Mounted Unit along with their support group Friends of LCSD Mounted will be out in force this weekend to help a resident in need. On Saturday, Aug. 29 the mounted unit and the Friends of LCSD Mounted will be working around a farm in desperate need of repairs owned by a single elderly woman, according to a news release from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Fostoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Otter Lake Rd barricades
|Sep '16
|Tonya
|1
|Flint water employee found dead at Lapeer Count...
|Jul '16
|Flint H20 Crisis ...
|1
|Croswell to township: No EMS (Jun '08)
|Mar '15
|Paramedic
|2
|Fostoria, Michigan (Oct '06)
|Jan '15
|Jen
|55
|mayville school student abused (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|caca7850
|1
|Need Information!!! (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Kayxoxo
|1
|Tuscola County teen hit by car, in critical con... (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Brittany
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fostoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC