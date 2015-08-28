Lapeer County Mounted Unit working Sa...

Lapeer County Mounted Unit working Saturday to help woman repair farm

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 28, 2015 Read more: MLive.com

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Mounted Unit along with their support group Friends of LCSD Mounted will be out in force this weekend to help a resident in need. On Saturday, Aug. 29 the mounted unit and the Friends of LCSD Mounted will be working around a farm in desperate need of repairs owned by a single elderly woman, according to a news release from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fostoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Otter Lake Rd barricades Sep '16 Tonya 1
News Flint water employee found dead at Lapeer Count... Jul '16 Flint H20 Crisis ... 1
News Croswell to township: No EMS (Jun '08) Mar '15 Paramedic 2
Fostoria, Michigan (Oct '06) Jan '15 Jen 55
mayville school student abused (Apr '14) Apr '14 caca7850 1
Need Information!!! (Mar '13) Mar '13 Kayxoxo 1
News Tuscola County teen hit by car, in critical con... (Jan '13) Jan '13 Brittany 1
See all Fostoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fostoria Forum Now

Fostoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fostoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fostoria, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,735

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC