Lapeer County Mounted Unit working Saturday to help woman repair farm

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Mounted Unit along with their support group Friends of LCSD Mounted will be out in force this weekend to help a resident in need. On Saturday, Aug. 29 the mounted unit and the Friends of LCSD Mounted will be working around a farm in desperate need of repairs owned by a single elderly woman, according to a news release from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division.

