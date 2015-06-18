Woman hits parked patrol car at crash...

Woman hits parked patrol car at crash scene in Lapeer County

Jun 18, 2015

A Lapeer County Sheriff's Deputy was outside his cruiser at a traffic crash when a driver hit his vehicle. Lapeer County Sheriff's Deputy Don Poniatowski was uninjured and not near his cruiser at the time of the crash, according to a news release from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Department.

