Woman hits parked patrol car at crash scene in Lapeer County
A Lapeer County Sheriff's Deputy was outside his cruiser at a traffic crash when a driver hit his vehicle. Lapeer County Sheriff's Deputy Don Poniatowski was uninjured and not near his cruiser at the time of the crash, according to a news release from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Department.
