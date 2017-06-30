Wreck victim dies

A truck driver involved in Tuesday's two-vehicle crash near Rhome died of his injuries later that afternoon.The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Texas 114 just east of the Rhome city limits.Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said an 18-wheeler was eastbound on Texas 114 when it prepared to make a right turn into a driveway.

