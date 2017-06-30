Will SeaQuest aquarium breathe new life into Ridgmar Mall?
The west Fort Worth shopping center, which is coping with the loss of two anchors and nearly 40 percent of its stores, is looking forward to the arrival of SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in mid-October, the first step in a redevelopment aimed at moving past department stores to attract customers. The aquarium will take up seven vacated storefronts on Ridgmar Mall's lower level below the food court.
