Two killed in overnight crash on Denton highway
Officials at the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victims as Laramie Stokes Lair, 19, of Fort Worth, and Waylon Lovelace, 21, of North Richland Hills. The two were pronounced dead at 10:51 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner's website on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Dana Arnn
|6
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Jun 30
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC