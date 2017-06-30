Taste and sea: bring the summer flavors of Maine to the heart of Texas with seafood rolls
Although we live in landlocked Fort Worth, there is still an impressive list of quality lobster rolls available locally, from East Hampton Sandwich Co.' s Maine-style roll to the Connecticut Roll from Cousins Maine Lobster food truck.
