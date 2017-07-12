Tarrant-County 2 hour ago 12:04 p.m.R...

Tarrant-County 2 hour ago 12:04 p.m.Rainbow Lounge, destroyed by fire, will reopen at new location

3 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

The Rainbow Lounge, the iconic Fort Worth gay bar destroyed by fire on June 1, won't rise from the ashes as many patrons had hoped, but will reopen at a different location in the same neighborhood. The bar announced on its Facebook page that it will return to business in an old warehouse at 212 Lipscomb St., about a half mile from the scorched hull of its former home at 651 Jennings Ave. "Old converted warehouses make beautiful bars," the Facebook post said.

