Tarrant-County 2 hour ago 12:04 p.m.Rainbow Lounge, destroyed by fire, will reopen at new location
The Rainbow Lounge, the iconic Fort Worth gay bar destroyed by fire on June 1, won't rise from the ashes as many patrons had hoped, but will reopen at a different location in the same neighborhood. The bar announced on its Facebook page that it will return to business in an old warehouse at 212 Lipscomb St., about a half mile from the scorched hull of its former home at 651 Jennings Ave. "Old converted warehouses make beautiful bars," the Facebook post said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rainbow Lounge, destroyed by fire, will reopen ...
|3 hr
|Earl
|2
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jul 3
|Dana Arnn
|6
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Jun 30
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC