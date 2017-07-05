Scattered storms could continue overnight in Dallas-Fort Worth
The storms developed over Tarrant County about 4:30 p.m. and dumped 5.08 inches of rain at the West Fork of the Trinity River, near Beach Street in Fort Worth, National Weather Service meteorologist Jesse Moore said. Several high water rescues were reported in Fort Worth and Keller, and between 1 and 2 inches of rain was recorded in Prosper, Moore said.
