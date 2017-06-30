Real estate recovery: Possum Kingdom Lake is full, and bad memories have faded
For years, Possum Kingdom Lake has been known for its rough-cut cliffs and Hell's Gate, the signature rock formation that emerges from the middle of the lake. Known to the locals as simply "PK," the lake is about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth, drawing recreational enthusiasts not only from the Dallas-Fort Worth area but from parts of West Texas and Oklahoma as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Dana Arnn
|6
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Jun 30
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC