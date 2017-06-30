Real estate recovery: Possum Kingdom Lake is full, and bad memories have faded

For years, Possum Kingdom Lake has been known for its rough-cut cliffs and Hell's Gate, the signature rock formation that emerges from the middle of the lake. Known to the locals as simply "PK," the lake is about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth, drawing recreational enthusiasts not only from the Dallas-Fort Worth area but from parts of West Texas and Oklahoma as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.