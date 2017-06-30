Police report: Female uses pepper spray to steal clothes, lottery tickets
Authorities asked for help Thursday in identifying a female robber who has used pepper spray on employees during store holdups this month. Hurst and Fort Worth police say the suspect uses the spray to distract employees during robberies before fleeing the businesses.
