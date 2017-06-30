Police in standoff with man accused in double killing in Arlington
Police were in a standoff about 8:30 p.m. Thursday with a man who is accused of killing two people in Arlington in October, officials said. Officers had gone to the man's apartment in the 4800 block of Canyon Trail, in far east Fort Worth near Texas 360 and Airport Freeway, to serve a capital murder warrant about 3 p.m., said Sgt.
