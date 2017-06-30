One woman dies after being found in b...

One woman dies after being found in burning Fort Worth apartment

14 hrs ago

Firefighters battling an apartment fire Wednesday morning discovered the body of a woman in a bedroom, a fire official said. The victim was identified as Doreen Peck, 63, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website on Wednesday.

