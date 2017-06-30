Mayor Price, city leaders hop on bus for eye-opening Las Vegas Trail tour
Las Vegas Trail, the impoverished stretch on the west side of Fort Worth that has gradually given way to generational poverty, violent crime and low-income apartment complexes that can serve as havens for drug pushers, has become a focus for city officials, who want to implement steps to revitalize it. On Monday, Mayor Betsy Price joined a handful of city leaders, including new District 3 Councilman Brian Byrd - whose office is in the process of assembling a Las Vegas Trail task force - for a one-hour bus tour through the area directed by Fort Worth neighborhood patrol officer Richard Grinalds.
