Jacqueline Craig files damage claims with Fort Worth over police incident
Jacqueline Craig, her two daughters and her son have filed claims for damages against the city of Fort Worth over their December arrest that went viral on social media, but the forms don't list a dollar amount sought for injuries, mental anguish, anxiety and depression. Jasmine Crockett, the Dallas-based attorney representing the Craigs, said Thursday she's hoping to resolve the claims without going to court.
