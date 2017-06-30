Holy Water: Fort Worth priest, Fr. Jeff Poirot, is one of the country's preeminent home brewers
The pastor at Holy Family Catholic Church spends his Tuesday afternoons brewing beer with his buddy, Plano's Nick McCoy. Video by Matthew Martinez.
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
