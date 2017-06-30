Fugitive teen rapper wanted for murder nabbed in N.J.

ELIZABETH -- A 17-year-old fugitive from Texas, who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a capital murder charge, was arrested Friday in Elizabeth, according to reports. Taymor Travon McIntyre, who U.S. Marshals had described as a "violent fugitive," was arrested without incident, according to the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth, Texas .

