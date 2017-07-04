From VFW hall to Hindu temple and all points in between, freedom rings across Dallas-Fort Worth
Clad in red, white and blue, veterans, military families and community supporters alike made their way into Plano's VFW Casey Joyce Post 4380 -- a center dedicated to supporting local veterans of foreign wars. They came to celebrate the nation's independence and to honor the sacrifices made to uphold the American flag and its promise of freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Dana Arnn
|6
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Jun 30
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC