Cold case solved: Aledo man sentenced to 15 years in 2005 killing

An Aledo man pleaded no contest Thursday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the 2005 killing of a Haltom City woman, a case that went cold until his arrest in 2015. Larry Wayne Driskill, 54, was accused of strangling Bobbie Sue Hill, 29, in Fort Worth and dumping her body in a Parker County creek bed the night of March 6, 2005.

