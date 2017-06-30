Beloved Monet back at museum, with 3 others for exhibit
A beloved Claude Monet painting is back at New Hampshire's Currier Museum of Art after an eight-month tour, along with three others that show the artist's evolution. Monet's 1869 landscape, "The Bridge at Bougival," was acquired by the museum in 1949.
