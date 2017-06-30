Audit of Tarrant County constable finds sloppy records of funds, property
An audit of Tarrant County Precinct 5 Constable Ruben Garcia revealed problems with the way his office kept track of receipts and seized property. The issues came to light in audit conducted by Tarrant County Auditor Renee Tidwell's staff that reviewed four months of records ending on Jan. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jul 3
|Dana Arnn
|6
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Jun 30
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC