A year after Dallas ambush, we honor sacrifice of the fallen

A year ago today, as he worked to keep the peace at a protest in downtown Dallas, Patrick Zamarippa was gunned down by a sniper. The Dallas policeman, who lived with his young family in North Fort Worth - who attended Paschal High School, loved his family and the Texas Rangers, and served in the U.S Navy - was one of five officers killed in the line of duty that day.

