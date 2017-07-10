a These guys got up that morning and they never came homea

a These guys got up that morning and ...

A Dallas police officer presents a black Dallas Police flag to Lyncoln Zamarripa, daughter of slain officer Patrick Zamarripa, sitting with her mother, Kristy Zamarripa and her son Dylan Hoover . The Dallas police and DART officers killed one year ago in downtown Dallas were honored at the dedication of the Dallas Circle of Heroes Memorial in Dallas Thursday.

