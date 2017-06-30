A Fort Worth Park Points Toward What's Possible for the Trinity River

In the March edition of D Magazine , Architect Kevin Sloan laid out a vision for the future of the Trinity River that was bold because it was so simple. What if, Sloan wonders, the best future of the river could be realized by forgetting about the dream of constructing a grand park in the Trinity River floodway and, instead, embracing the subtle and quirky ecological system that already exists both in the floodway and along the spindly tributaries that wind throughout the city.

