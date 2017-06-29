Worker killed cleaning hot tub in Texas
An apartment maintenance worker who was cleaning a hot tub at an apartment complex was electrocuted Monday afternoon, CBS DFW reports . Christopher Asing, 25, was cleaning the spa at the Summer Brook Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas, when the accident happened, according to Officer Daniel Segura.
