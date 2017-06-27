Worker dies after falling into canal at north Fort Worth apartments
Firefighters were called about 12:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Drake Lane, where Christopher Asing and another worker had been working on a pump in a canal behind the Summer Brook apartments, said Lt. Kyle Clay, a fire department spokesman.
