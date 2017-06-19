Wondering about Tropical Storm Cindya s impact on North Texas?
Tropical Storm CIndy made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana coastline but any significant rainfall is expected to stay well to the east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall between Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and Port Arthur, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Wed
|Keyanna
|4
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Tue
|Michelle
|1
|Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Michelle
|2
|Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Michelle
|3
|lesbians (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Michelle
|4
|tonya so called christian (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Michelle
|2
|jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Michelle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC