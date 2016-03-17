Wife of Cliburn winner to use insanit...

Wife of Cliburn winner to use insanity defense in trial over slayings of 2 young daughters

Lawyers for Sofya Tsygankov, the estranged wife of a Cliburn-winning pianist, will present an insanity defense at her trial over the slayings of her two young daughters last year. Police say the 33-year-old smothered Nika and Michaela Kholodenko, ages 5 and 1, then tried to kill herself at their Benbrook home on March 17, 2016.

