Why finals concertos are often by Russian composers

Judy Wiley and Andrea Ahles talk with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's principal pianist Buddy Bray on why competitors often choose to play concertos by Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev and how by luck, none of the competitors this year are playing the same final concerto.

