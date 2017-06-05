Wedding bells replace protests at Texas Capitol after contentious session

Longtime state Rep. Charlie Geren found a new way to ring out this year's legislative session - with wedding bells. A few days after the 85th legislative session ended, on Memorial Day, and most Texas lawmakers went home, Geren headed back to the Texas Capitol with his longtime girlfriend, self-employed lobbyist Mindy Ellmer who counts AT&T among her clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.