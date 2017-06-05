Voters in six cities head to the polls again Saturday

Voters head to the polls Saturday in Arlington, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Mansfield and River Oaks to decide winners in several runoff races from the May 6 local election. In Fort Worth, Carlos Flores and Steve Thornton face off to replace Councilman Sal Espino, who chose not to run after serving six terms.

