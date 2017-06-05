Voters in six cities head to the polls again Saturday
Voters head to the polls Saturday in Arlington, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Mansfield and River Oaks to decide winners in several runoff races from the May 6 local election. In Fort Worth, Carlos Flores and Steve Thornton face off to replace Councilman Sal Espino, who chose not to run after serving six terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Thu
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 30
|MLK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC