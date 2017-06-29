Volunteer sentenced for forcing patients to stay at a unorthodoxa rehab program
Ricardo Rodriguez , 22, of Grand Prairie has been sentenced to two years in prison for kidnapping. He was a Fort Worth rehab worker who forced people to stay at a rehab program described by authorities as "barbaric."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
|Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|2
|Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15)
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC