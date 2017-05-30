Upstart Davidson moves within 1 win of NCAA regional title

Houston infielder Cooper Coldiron slides into home as Baylor catcher Andy Thomas waits on the throw during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Houston. Central Connecticut State shortstop Nick Landell can't make a high-flying tag at second base on TCU's Austen Wade during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.