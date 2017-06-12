Unknown Amount of Lead in Fort Worth ...

Unknown Amount of Lead in Fort Worth Water Lines

Read more: NBC Dallas

The City of Fort Worth is in the midst of a massive undertaking to find and replace all of the old lead water service lines that run beneath the streets. The City of Fort Worth is in the midst of a massive undertaking to find and replace all of the old lead water service lines that run beneath the streets.

