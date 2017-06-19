Thinking outside of the cone: Ice cream gets adventurous in DFW
In 2014, a tiny shop called Melt Ice Creams opened in a bumblebee-colored building on Rosedale Street in Fort Worth. It proved so popular that you could frequently see people licking their cones in the parking lot, because there was no place left to sit inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Wed
|Keyanna
|4
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Tue
|Michelle
|1
|Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Michelle
|2
|Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Michelle
|3
|lesbians (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Michelle
|4
|tonya so called christian (Jan '11)
|Tue
|Michelle
|2
|jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Michelle
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC