The Toadies set dates for new album and a return to Possum Kingdom

The Toadies, possibly the most popular rock band to ever call Fort Worth home, will release their seventh studio album, titled "The Lower Side of Uptown," on September 8. The band announced the new album and a national tour, which will take the band across most of the contiguous 48, on Monday. The tour will start at Denton's Rockin' Rodeo, one of many familiar local venues for the band, two days before the release of the album.

