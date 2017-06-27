The spirit of a The Edgea will return Friday with a Fuzz Boxa

Fans of DFW alternative-rock station KDGE "The Edge" were jarred last fall when owner iHeartRadio decided to change the format to adult contemporary, after more than 27 years and two frequencies as North Texas' best-known modern-rock station. Although some of the alt-rock moved over to corporate sibling KEGL/97.1 FM "The Eagle," and stations such as KKXT/91.7 FM and Fort Worth's KTCU/88.7 FM took up a little more of the slack, the market has been without a full-time terrestrial modern-rock station since that November format flip.

