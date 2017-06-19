TEXRail project connecting Fort Worth to DFW set for 2018

By the end of 2018, commuters are expected to be able to sit in quiet comfort while someone else takes them from downtown Fort Worth to DFW Airport in just 52 minutes. "As opposed to being white-knuckled in the middle of all that traffic, not really knowing when I'm going to get there," said Bob Baulsir, vice president of the TEXRail project, who expects to be among the first to benefit from the 27-mile rail line.

