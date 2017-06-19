TEXRail project connecting Fort Worth...

TEXRail project connecting Fort Worth to DFW set for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

By the end of 2018, commuters are expected to be able to sit in quiet comfort while someone else takes them from downtown Fort Worth to DFW Airport in just 52 minutes. "As opposed to being white-knuckled in the middle of all that traffic, not really knowing when I'm going to get there," said Bob Baulsir, vice president of the TEXRail project, who expects to be among the first to benefit from the 27-mile rail line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) Wed Keyanna 4
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich Tue Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) Tue Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) Tue Michelle 3
lesbians (Apr '11) Tue Michelle 4
tonya so called christian (Jan '11) Tue Michelle 2
jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10) Tue Michelle 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC