Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges

7 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was being held Friday at the Parker County jail, west of Fort Worth, on two counts of aggravated assault related to a traffic accident while he was off-duty.

