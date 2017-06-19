Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges
A former Texas police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a black teenager has been indicted on two unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was being held Friday at the Parker County jail, west of Fort Worth, on two counts of aggravated assault related to a traffic accident while he was off-duty.
