Texas mom locked toddlers in hot car to punish them - now they're dead
A 25-year-old Weatherford, TX woman is under arrest after she killed her children by locking them in a hot car for hours, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Cynthia Marie Randolph was arrested Friday by the Parker County Sheriff's Department for the May 26th death of her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son who she locked in a hot vehicle on what was then the hottest day of the year.
