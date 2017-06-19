Texas mom locked toddlers in hot car to punish them - now they're dead

A 25-year-old Weatherford, TX woman is under arrest after she killed her children by locking them in a hot car for hours, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Cynthia Marie Randolph was arrested Friday by the Parker County Sheriff's Department for the May 26th death of her 2-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son who she locked in a hot vehicle on what was then the hottest day of the year.

