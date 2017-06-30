Texas Country Music Association announces finalists for the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards
The Texas Country Music Association, Inc. announced the Top Finalists in each of the 21 categories for the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards. Nominations were made between May 1 and June 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|16 hr
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Wed
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15)
|Jun 25
|skl777
|6
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
|Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich
|Jun 20
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC